In recent years, the term ‘helicopter money’ has resurfaced, as Europe struggled with economic growth and negative interest rates failed to spur inflation.

Economist and Nobel Memorial Prize winner Milton Friedman coined the term in 1969. Economists and market commentators often use the term to explain policy measures taken by governments and central banks to assist ailing economies.

However, the main idea behind helicopter money is to describe policymakers handing payments directly to members of the public. While from an individual’s perspective this may seem appealing, from a policy point of view, it is very often a last resort.

The term gained prominence in recent months as the world fights the economic conseque­nces of the pandemic. For de­cades, monetary policy has been the go-to policy for central banks to manage peaks and troughs in the economic cycle. In simple terms, when an economy is boom­ing, central banks employ a contractionary monetary policy, and when it is slowing down, poli­cymakers opt for an expansionary monetary policy. The latter involves increasing money supply and cutting interest rates. The rationale is that lower interest rates, and hence more money in circulation, encourages spending, consumption and investment and lowers unemployment.

The developed world is no stranger to low interest rates. Central banks’ policy decisions at the heights of the last global financial crisis heralded the way towards the low interest rate environment we are in today. With the benefit of hindsight, we can easily say that the decisions back then were inevitable, as central banks strived to shore up confidence in financial markets and cut the cost of borrowing. Whether the huge quantitative easing (QE) programmes and low or negative interest rates policies were the best options is another matter and beyond the scope of this article. But evidently not everyone emerged a winner.

Savers were among the hardest hit, while investors were encouraged to add risky and long-dated assets in their portfolios, as low-risk assets and short-dated investments generate very low returns. Also, QE has contributed towards wealth inequality, as asset owners or investors with assets quoted on stock exchanges benefitted from the accommodative monetary policy. Low interest rate environments are usually supportive of higher equity prices. In the midst of the pandemic, central banks added equities and corporate bonds to their list of asset purchases, making it even more likely that wealth inequality increases further.

So while asset purchases helped to increase confidence and save economies from a deep recession, by no means did the policy reach all individuals and business owners. While financial markets did exceptionally well, economic growth increased and unemployment declined, the policy still failed to meet the important inflation target objective.

Helicopter money feeds payments directly to all individuals and businesses with the intention of encouraging spending. Similar to QE, helicopter money aims to inject money in the economy, and it can take various forms. One main difference is that helicopter money payments go directly to business owners and individuals, while QE channels money through the banking and financial systems.

In recent weeks, various governments have resorted to financial aid programmes aimed to assist businesses and employees in the hardest-hit industries. As interest rates reached ultra-low levels, and in some economies were even negative, policymakers have little ammunition to fight the economic problems that this pandemic brought about.

Many agree that assistance should be given to businesses and employees in vulnerable sectors. This aid aims to encourage companies to go through these difficult times while keeping their employees on their payroll. Whether it is wise to roll out such a programme to all households in a country at this junction is difficult to tell.

Timing its introduction is paramount. Before rolling out and advocating in favour of helicopter money programmes to households, we should keep in mind that in the midst of a pandemic, people might hoard cash and save it for a rainy day. This would reduce the positive impact of the policy on the economy.

Another more important factor is health-related. Transferring money to households to spend at a time when many health authorities globally are advocating social distancing might defeat the purpose if individuals put down their social distancing barriers and infections remain elevated.

In this economic environment, where interest rates are at rock bottom levels, the traditional tools left in the hands of policymakers to combat the negative economic impacts brought by this pandemic are scarce.

A timely and limited programme of helicopter money would give the world economy a much-needed boost when it is safe to do so. A nation’s health and supporting the hardest-hit sectors should be a priority now.

Once the hurricane is over and the world out there is a safer place, governments should inject liquidity directly in peoples’ pockets. It is an unconventional measure with its own risks, but one that will reach the masses and possibly have the desired effects on the economy.

This article was prepared by Gabriel Mansueto, head of investment advisers at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd. This article does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. Investors should remember that past performance is no guide to future performance and that the value of investments may go down as well as up. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd of 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, on 2122 4410, or e-mail gabriel.mansueto@jesmondmizzi.com.

www.jesmondmizzi.com