The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a car that has found a home among the upper echelons of the driving world. It’s a car which has, through its many generations, come to represent the fine-honed edge of driving, blending the line between the road and track in one be-winged and lightweight model.

Now, there’s a new one. And it’s a GT3 RS which aims to make that line between circuit and public road even thinner with a whole host of motorsport-derived cues and features.

Though this new 992-generation GT3 RS might follow the same basic layout as its predecessor, in pretty much all areas it has been cranked up a notch. Not only is the styling wilder and more aero-focused than before but the level of customisation available to the driver has been greatly increased. Take one look at the steering wheel, for instance, and you’ll see dials for all different types of functions including the traction control and stability control – to name just two.

There are loads of ‘active’ functions, too. Both the front diffuser and rear wing can be automatically adjusted to help with braking or – in full F1 style – that rear wing can be flattened off with a Drag Reduction System (DRS) setting.

In the usual 911 recipe, you’ll find the GT3 RS’ engine slung right out at the back of the car. The 4.0-litre unit shuns turbocharging and is naturally aspirated to give it the high-revving freedom that we’ve come to expect from these high-performance track-focused Porsches.

