Ask someone to think of a sports car and there’s a good chance they’ll come up with the Porsche 911. It’s been THE default sports car for decades, and among the huge variety of options to pick from, it’s the Carrera GTS that’s often regarded as the clichéd sweet spot.

Aiming to slot between the Carrera S and more extreme Turbo models, it aims to pick and choose the best bits of both for that complete package. Now Porsche is back with a new version, the first on its latest 992 generation of 911s – but can it deliver on the pressure put in front of it?

Intended as the more driver-focused sports car, this latest GTS takes the chassis from the Turbo but has it modified and lowered to provide a sportier feel, while also taking the brakes from the Turbo and gaining a more raucous sports exhaust system.

