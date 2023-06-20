In a quest for the search of potentially habitable worlds, astronomers and astrobiologists traditionally define a ‘habitable zone’ as the range of distances from a star where planets would sustain liquid water at the surface.

Under this definition, the habitable zone in our solar system lies at an estimated distance of between 0.9 and 1.5 astronomical units from the sun (the Earth’s distance from the sun is 1 astronomical unit). However, we today know that far in the outer reaches of our solar system, some of the moons of the gas giant planets harbour extensive salty oceans below their frigid surfaces, extending the traditional habitable zone significantly.

One such moon is Enceladus, Saturn’s sixth-largest moon, with a diameter of approximately just 500 kilometres. Previously thought to be of little astrobiological signifi­cance, multiple close flybys from the Cassini spacecraft have revealed that the moon has plumes rich in water vapour and organic material, as well as inorganic compounds such as sodium chloride (common table salt), gushing out from near its southern pole at an estimated total rate of 200 kilograms per second. This material is now known to originate from a large subsurface ocean, extending some 10km in depth.

Further analysis of the plumes by the Cassini spacecraft have further revealed that the moon is likely geolo­gically active, with hydrothermal vents possibly driving complex chemistry processes deep below the surface.

A recently published study has now revealed that phosphorus – an especially important ingredient for life – is abundantly present in the water-rich geysers released from Enceladus’s southern polar region.

The moon is likely geolo­gically active, with hydrothermal vents possibly driving complex chemistry processes deep below the surface

Phosphorus is known to be present in signifi­cant concentrations in Earth’s oceans, but data from Cassini’s plume sampling has shown that concentrations in Enceladus’s ocean could exceed those found in Earth’s oceans by over 500 times. While this does not mean that life has been found on Enceladus, or even something that is known to be created by life, it does mean that most of the ingredients necessary for life to form have now been found on Enceladus, with phosphorus being essential in the formation of DNA on Earth.

While phosphorus is known to be abundantly present in rocks, this is the first time that the element has been found to be readily available as a dissolved mineral in a water body outside of Earth.

While erosion and weathering on Earth are the main source of phosphorus in water bodies, it is now believed that interactions between the subsurface ocean and Enceladus’s rocky core are the source of dissolved phosphorus on the frigid moon.

Josef Borg completed a PhD in astronomy at the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta, and is currently a researcher at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta. He is also Malta’s representative on the European Astrobiology Network Association (EANA) council.

Sound Bites

• Astronomers find traces of vaporised rock elements in atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-76b is classified an ‘ultra-hot Jupiter’-type planet, being a gas giant planet that is located extremely close to its parent star – an estimated one-twelfth the distance of Mercury from our sun. At its distance, WASP-76b completes one orbit around its star in just 1.8 days. Astronomers have now found traces of elements such as magnesium and iron, that normally form rock on terrestrial planets like Earth, in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

For more soundbites, listen to Radio Mocha every Saturday at 7.30pm on Radju Malta and the following Monday at 9pm on Radju Malta 2 https://www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/

DID YOU KNOW?

• NASA’s Europa Clipper mission aims to make several flybys of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The latter is believed to harbour more liquid water than all of Earth’s oceans combined, and it is also possible that it contains all the necessary ingredients for life to be sustained in its oceans. The Clipper spacecraft is scheduled to be launched in 2024 and reach Jupiter by 2030.

• After it ran out of fuel mass, the Cassini spacecraft was deliberately plunged into Saturn in 2017. At the end of its 20-year mission, the spacecraft was de-orbited into Saturn’s atmosphere in order to avoid the moon accidentally colliding into, and possibly contaminating, one of Saturn’s moons.