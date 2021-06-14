The sheer number of electric vehicles being offered by manufacturers appears to increase with each passing day. More than ever, we’re seeing battery-powered models take a place at the forefront of a carmaker’s plans, with pretty much everyone wanting a slice of the EV action. And Skoda is no different.

Because although it has offered its compact Citigo-e for some time, it hasn’t yet built a long-distance, premium-feeling EV – until now, that is. The Enyaq iV signifies a new phase for the Czech firm and brings a genuinely next-level platform which it hopes will ensure it remains competitive in this ever-expanding market. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

Residing underneath the Enyaq iV’s long, blocky exterior sits Volkswagen Group’s dedicated electric MEB platform. It’s the same as the one you’ll find underpinning cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron and it allows the Enyaq to be offered with a variety of different battery options and – as a result – different ranges, catering for all manner of price points and needs.

