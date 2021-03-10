Jaguar has quite a reputation for building utterly fantastic performance cars, with its Special Vehicle Operations team turning up the wick on various versions of the British firm’s models. And with such a rich history in motorsport, turning its hand to an SUV was always going to raise a few eyebrows in enthusiast circles.

However, the original F-Pace SVR won over many. Yes, the interior was a bit rubbish by this segment’s standards – complaints mostly confined to the digital aspects, mind – but its butch, brawny character made it stand out from the crowd.

This was not a car to attack the track, but one that could make obnoxious engine noises and bring a smile to the face whenever required. Now it’s been given an update, so is it more of the same or improvements all round?

