The BMW 5 Series Touring is a legend of the automotive industry. It’s a load-lugging estate designed to be practical as well as comfortable to drive over long distances – traits that aren’t particularly exciting. So the fact it has won fans from all walks of life shows just how good it has been.

The latest model brings the typical recipe, which is promising. BMW’s biggest estate is designed to meld badge appeal and premium quality with practicality – and although the industry as a whole is turning against diesel, the typical 5 Series buyer will be best served fueling from the black pump.

It’s no surprise, then, that there are still a couple of diesel powertrains on sale, joining two petrol and one plug-in hybrid.

