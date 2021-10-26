With the electric revolution in full swing, we’re now starting to see manufacturers introduce performance versions of their EVs, enticing driving enthusiasts over to zero-emission motoring.

That’s exactly why Ford has released a go-faster GT version of its Mustang Mach-E SUV. Being an electric car, the regular model is no slouch, but this new version ups the ante. The Blue Oval is perhaps best known by enthusiasts for its exciting hot hatches, but the Mach-E is more like an electric muscle car, borrowing characteristics from its Mustang namesake – namely impressive straight-line speed with less enthusiasm for hard cornering.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com