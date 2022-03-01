In this day and age we know exactly what cars a manufacturer will make. Unless you’re a specialist, exotic car maker, you’ll have an expanding range of SUVs, a few saloons and estates for the old school crew, and maybe some smaller city focused cars.

However, back in 2017, Kia threw a bit of a curveball. Alongside its ‘of course you build that’ models, it chucked in a four-door coupe with a punchy engine, stylish looks and an upmarket interior. And it hired former head of BMW’s M performance division Albert Biermann to oversee dynamics. Then they called it Stinger. Well, you can’t get everything right, can you?

While the Stinger was originally pitched directly at the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, it’s likely that a little badge snobbery saw it never really take a chunk out of their sales. As such, last year’s model update simplified the range so it’s only available as a GT S with a twin-turbo V6 and a high specification, acting as a ‘halo performance car’.

Changes are not extensive, but that’s no bad thing as the previous model was well-received by those who drove it. The eagle-eyed will spot a few aesthetic changes inside and out, while a new 10.25-inch infotainment system and updated safety kit further enhance the equipment on offer.

