The car industry has, by and large, figured out what works. It’s why so many manufacturer line-ups are very similar, with hatchbacks, saloons, SUVs and crossovers of varying shapes and sizes on sale. So it’s not often a car comes along without too many direct rivals, but the BMW 2 Series is one such vehicle.

You could perhaps argue the Audi TT is a competitor, but even then, it’s unlikely there will be too many cross shopping between the two. Despite this – or perhaps because of it – the 2 Series has carved itself out as an essential part of the BMW line-up, offering driving enthusiasts a small, stylish coupe that’s great to drive.

A new model has come along, so we’ve been behind the wheel at the launch in Germany to see how BMW has moved its niche coupe on.

Those familiar with the look of the 2 Series will see that there’s been a pretty comprehensive redesign on the outside. It’s not just aesthetic either, with improved aerodynamics reducing lift by 50 per cent.

It’s also a good chunk bigger than its predecessor, with an updated interior that has more kit than before. There are also mechanical upgrades that make this more fun to drive, such as the M Sport differential fitted as standard to M240i models.

