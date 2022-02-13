The Sportage might just be the most important car in Kia’s line-up. And this new fifth-generation version is the first to be specifically made with Europe in mind. It’s actually slightly different from the one the rest of the world gets.

It’s not at all surprising that the Sportage is a big seller, though, offering good value for money in the SUV market, which typically targets families. This new model brings smart new looks and a wide range of powertrains.

The new model is, as we mentioned, bespoke to the European market and comes with a choice of petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and hybrid powertrains at launch, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain on the way.

It gets Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that was first seen on the EV6 and is built on the firm’s new ‘N3’ vehicle platform. There’s a modernised, tech-heavy interior with a cool switchable screen in the middle, as well as extensive driver assistance technology.

