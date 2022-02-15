Porsche’s electric Taycan has had an almost immediate impact. In fact, Porsche sold more Taycans during 2021 than its 911 sports car – a vehicle that lies at the very heart of this brand. It shows just how quickly the adoption of electric vehicles is moving and also proves that there’s a definite appetite for sports car with battery power.

There’s the option of either regular or rugged Cross Turismo models, too, which only broadens its appeal. Today, we’re looking at the 4S Cross Turismo, which promises to bring a blend of high performance but also usable electric range.

The Taycan line-up is now quite varied. You’ve got the entry-level version which brings just over 400bhp, right the way up to the 752bhp Turbo S. You can also specify it in either standard saloon, rugged Cross Turismo or road-going but more practical Sport Turismo bodystyles.

