It feels like a new electric car comes out each week at the moment, doesn’t it? Here’s the latest to join the fray – Audi’s Q4 e-tron. It joins the standard e-tron and e-tron GT in the firm’s range of EVs, but Audi predicts this to be its big-seller. In fact, it already admits that it expects the Q4 to outsell all of its cars apart from the ever-popular A3.

Needless to say, that means there’s a lot riding on this car. It’s got a cutting-edge platform and loads of innovative touches, but is it any good? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

The Q4 is underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s ever-present MEB platform. You might have heard of it before because it’s also used underneath the Skoda Enyaq iV, Volkswagen ID.3 and the upcoming Cupra Born. So as well as the myriad electric vehicles already on the market that the Q4 has to compete with, it’s already got a good degree of rivalry from within the Volkswagen stable too.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com