Many buyers are being tempted away from hatchbacks and into crossovers, but the new Fabia aims to reverse that. JACK EVANS finds out what it’s like.

Given the ever-increasing popularity of crossovers and compact SUVs, you might think that conventional hatchbacks are becoming somewhat redundant. However, these value-focused models continue to provide the backbone of many manufacturer line-ups and are a common sight on the monthly list of best-sellers, too.

So you can understand why companies like Skoda aren’t content with just creating crossovers and SUVs, but want to make hatchbacks that’ll fit the bill for buyers too – like the new Fabia that we’re looking at today.

The Fabia has been a mainstay in the Skoda range for many years now and this new one – which enters into the car’s fourth generation – is larger than ever, courtesy of a longer wheelbase and more generous dimensions. In fact, there’s 50 litres more boot space than before with an impressive 380 litres now on offer.

