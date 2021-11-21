Tesla is yet another manufacturer seemingly unable to resist the draw of the crossover-SUV. Of course, the American firm has already hit the ground running with the Model X, but it is now looking to tap into the more compact end of the spectrum with this – the Model Y.

Based on the popular Model 3 – which itself was the most-sold car in Europe during September – the Model Y aims to cater for those who want a compact Tesla but with a little more space. We’ve been behind the wheel to find out what it’s like.

What you’re looking at here is essentially a Model 3 with some more space. It’s significantly taller than the 3 overall, with the bulk of this taken up by an increase in body height which results in improved headroom and more boot space. In fact, the Model Y can – between the front ‘frunk’ and folded-flat rear seats – offer 2,158 litres of space, which is around the same as you’ll find in BMW’s gargantuan X7 SUV.

