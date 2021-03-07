When Toyota revived the Supra name, car enthusiasts rejoiced. However, even though it kept the rear-wheel-drive, six-cylinder engine recipe of the old model, being a collaboration with BMW was enough to stir up controversies related to the purity of the name.

Despite the doubters, the latest Supra has won many fans for its boisterous driving characteristics, but now there’s a new lower entry point – using a 2.0-litre four-cylinder BMW engine. Purists be damned, but even though it’s less powerful, it could be the sensible Supra choice for keen drivers because it’s lighter.

We’ll detail that new engine shortly, but the main benefit is a 100kg overall weight reduction, which Toyota says results in sharper handling. The smaller size of the engine also means it can be placed further back, making it easier to achieve the ideal 50/50 weight balance.

