It’s no understatement to say that the last six or so months have been a rather busy time for Dacia. The start of the year saw the introduction of a next-generation Sandero and its rugged Stepway twin, while more recently the Renault-owned firm has pulled the covers off its Jogger – a brand-new seven-seater.

But within that, Dacia hasn’t forgotten about its popular Duster, which gets a series of updates to prolong its appeal with value-conscious buyers. But is it worth considering?

Dacia hasn’t messed too much with the way the Duster looks as this model’s chunky styling is said to be a big draw to the buyers that have chosen a Duster since its launch in 2013.

Instead, this update refines this model, with the interior getting the same new touchscreen as seen on the latest Sandero, along with revisions that improve the user-friendliness of the cabin.

Importantly, there’s also a new automatic model being introduced for the first time – something Dacia customers have been asking for for some time, the firm says.

