In the world of camper vans, one brand reigns supreme: Volkswagen. There are few more iconic images than one of the firm’s classic campers pitched up, roof tent raised, its happy occupants munching on freshly cooked bacon sandwiches.

While the classic models are quite dainty in their proportions, the California is more like a mid-sized van. That means it’s spacious with plenty of room for everything you could need for a few days away. There’s no function over form here, either, because it looks fantastic, too.

This latest ‘6.1’ model took what was already one of the best campers in the business and has elevated its quality and practicality even further. That smart styling is new, with the front end looking sharper than before, but it’s inside where the useful upgrades have been made.

