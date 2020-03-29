It might be the right time to be sceptical about science and big business that funds it. The onset of COVID-19 and the deaths and misery it is leaving in its path throws doubt on man’s ability to conquer the frontiers of life. Pope Francis, addressing the Pontifical Academy for Life, a year before the outbreak, says that despite all the money and hope being put in science it still disappoints us with its results.

Humanity has a long experience with technology, starting with tools and ploughs. Technological innovation reflects human stewardship as God instructs man to “till and keep the land” (Genesis 2:15). Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in his encyclical Caritas in Veritate, praises innovation as “technology enables us to exercise dominion over matter, to reduce risk, to save labour, to improve our conditions of life. It touches the heart of the vocation of human labour: in technology, seen as the product of his genius, man recognises himself and forges his own humanity.” (CV, 69).

Human weakness has tampered with human ingenuity, and this same technology has been used to destroy rather than construct, when money, power, greed and materialism overpowers the genuine search for solutions to illness, discomfort and isolation.

Many questions arise: is science being used to bring peace or conflict? Is it intruding on our privacy and freedom? Is neuroscience manipulating the brain? Is technology being used to help us all connect and to understand our humanity more deeply? Are we using these resources to help others or to exploit and manipulate them?

We were destined to “till and keep the land” even before man committed sin. But the serpent said: “You will not die; for God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3;1-7) This was the point at which we ate the fruit, and this temptation persists till today.

The central point here is that we are not questioning enough what makes us human, thinking we can eat from the forbidden fruit and survive. COVID-19 reveals the limitations of human intervention and that nature will not be stopped from taking its course.

It is also useless today to argue about the science that brought about climate change; what we need is to find effective solutions to the mess that man’s stubbornness and greed has brought us in. Add to this, genome-editing technology, which changes the code that determines the functioning of organisms. Will altering the DNA of a person make us play god by changing another person who is made in God’s image?

We are facing other threats with innovation on artificial intelligence and its impact on our lives. Are we sufficiently aware of its consequences on humanity and our future?

All these point directly towards the significance of what makes us human. As always, we are at the crossroads of whether we do good or exercise evil. It all boils down to human decision making and the formation and education of the person responsible to take that decision.

When pride, power and money take priority in designing our intentions, human nature tends to move away from the right decisions. But as Christians we believe that good will prevail if there is faith, hope and trust.

jfxzahra@surgeadvisory.com