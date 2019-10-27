A video of the government's proposed revamp of the entrance and some of Senglea's ramparts drew a mixed response when it was uploaded to Facebook, with many even questioning whether the areas depicted were Senglea at all.

The video was uploaded by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, hours before a large number of people from Senglea protested about plans by the American University of Malta to extended its footprint, taking over open space near Il-Maċina.

The €2m project was announced in the Budget. Dr Mizzi told a press conference on Friday that the project will restore public access to part of the bastions which is currently unavailable, and create an open space and a square for the historic city.

The minister also said that the number of trees will not be reduced.

The project will have two phases, the first focused on restoration of the gate and parts of Fort St Michael and the Senglea clock tower and the second on the square, the city entrance and 3000 square meters of paving. The boċċi club will be relocated to create a new square under the Belvedere accessible through a new staircase and a lift.