A Qawra resident has resorted to Times of Malta in exasperation after his road has been relegated into a veritable rubbish dump.

The resident sent pictures of mounting rubbish in different parts of Triq il- Kavetta, saying the trail of filth was leading up to Triq it-Turisti, a popular tourist spot.

"I'm not sure if street cleaners do their job or if waste collectors simply don't care, but this place is like one big trash dump. I wonder if trash bins can be placed here or more regular clean-up done in this area," the resident said.

The reader said he had personally filed three complaints through the Cleanup & Upkeep app in the last two months, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

"It's so sad to see tourists climbing over piles of trash every day. I wonder if any of them would be willing to come back."

