With just five matches to go and one point separating Man City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, this could be the closest title race in years.

City has 80 points, while chasers Liverpool are on 79 points. But the Reds have a much better goal difference. As a result, one slip up from either side in their upcoming fixtures could give their rivals a huge advantage as the 2021/22 Premier League season comes to a head in the coming weeks.

Current EPL predictions have the Citizens as slight favourites heading into the final five games of the season due to their existing one-point lead at the top of the table. But Liverpool cannot be ruled out based on their recent form. The Reds have won 12 of their last 13 matches in the Premier League, a form which has piled the pressure on City and helped to create a tense and exciting finale to the season.

Ultimately, the title race should go down to the wire in an enthralling run-in, which could make for one of the tightest finishes ever to a Premier League season.

However, in the Premier League era, there have been several seasons where there has been no runaway winner, with two teams going head-to-head right until the final minutes of the campaign. Here, we review some of the other close-run Premier League title races from recent seasons.

Manchester United-Manchester City 2011/12

Manchester City lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 2012 and it was the only Premier League title in history to be decided on goal difference. With just one game remaining in the season, City and their rivals Man United were tied at the top of the table on 86 points. But the Citizens had a far superior goal difference, meaning they just had to beat QPR at home to secure their first title win.

Subsequently, intense drama ensued on the final day of the 2011/12 season and the all-action afternoon produced one of the greatest footballing moments ever. At the Stadium of Light, United led 1-0 in their fixture against Sunderland 1-0 and they were heading for the title as City trailed 2-1 at half time against QPR.

City needed to fight back and score two second-half goals to clinch their maiden Premier League crown after United’s match at Sunderland had finished. Ultimately, City upped the pressure and left it late when Edin Dzeko scored in the 92nd minute before Sergio Aguero netted with the last kick of the game to win it for City.

Aguero’s goal was one of the most iconic Premier League moments in a complete, one-of-a-kind moment in football history. It is unlikely that there will ever be another title race that goes that close to the wire.

Blackburn-Manchester United 1994/95

Another nail-biting end to the Premier League season came in 1994/95 when underdogs Blackburn Rovers edged United to claim their first top-flight title since 1914.

Before the final match of the season, Blackburn were two points clear of United, but they faced a tough trip to Anfield for their last match of the campaign. United visited West Ham, knowing that they need to win at a minimum to have any chance of winning the title.

Kenny Dalgleish’s Blackburn lost 2-1 at Liverpool. However, when the full-time whistle went, United were drawing 1-1 at West Ham and completely on top with a few minutes to play. But, much to Rovers’ fortune, the Red Devils' relentless attacking pressure was stopped by the Hammers. Goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko in particular produced several vital saves in the closing stages and Blackburn secured their only ever Premier League title win to date.

