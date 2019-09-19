With today’s global economic uncertainty, low interest rates and tax transparency, it can be hard to protect and grow your wealth, but regular financial reviews can help you make the most of opportunities.

When was the last time you gave your finances a health check? If it was a while ago or you cannot remember, you will almost certainly benefit from reviewing your situation.

Not only do your circumstances and goals generally evolve over time, but the rules and available options can change too. If you don’t keep up, you could find you are paying more taxes than you need to or missing out on new opportunities that offer significant advantages.

You will benefit most from a holistic review of your financial situation – looking at how your savings, investments, other assets, tax planning, pensions and estate planning are structured and how they can best work together.

Protecting your wealth

It is only natural to want to preserve your wealth and see it grow over time. This is the key to enjoying the lifestyle you want while also providing lasting financial security for your family and future generations.

However, today’s economic and political climate presents many challenges to capital protection and growth.

The prolonged period of low interest rates, for example, has made it harder to achieve decent returns on bank deposits and lower-risk investments, while creeping inflation further erodes the value of capital and income. This is also a time of heightened global tax scrutiny, with frequent changes to tax and pensions legislation. And if you have UK interests, Brexit is playing its part in stoking economic uncertainty and fluctuations in the value of sterling.

At times like this, careful cross-border planning plays a particularly important role in securing your financial security over the long term. You need to weigh up which issues affect you most and establish what you can do to protect against them.

Make sure you only deal with an adviser

While some choose a DIY approach to financial planning, most people who have built up or inherited wealth will benefit from an independent and expert review of their finances. After all, it is difficult to take a step back and look at your broad financial situation from a truly objective point of view, or fully understand the complex tax implications. As the goalposts often change, it is quite easy to get DIY tax planning wrong and potentially invite an unexpected tax bill or even a tax investigation.

For the best results, talk to a financial adviser who will take time and use relevant tools to thoroughly understand your unique situation, needs and objectives to establish tax-efficient solutions, for you and your heirs.

Investment planning

Investment is usually the area where people are most concerned about losing money. While all investments – even bank accounts – carry risk, a suitably diversified portfolio can help manage risk within your comfort level. It is essential to establish a clear and objective view of your risk tolerance to determine the investment approach that will best suit you. An adviser is best placed to do this objectively using psychometric testing, for example, combined with their knowledge of your family’s situation and your financial goals.

Understanding local taxation

If you are an expatriate, all elements of your financial planning – from investments to estate planning – need to be tailored for your life in Malta, not for your home country. Ideally, your adviser should be based locally and have in-depth understanding of cross-border tax planning to help you navigate the tax regimes and residency rules of both countries.

Protection through regulation

Make sure you only deal with an adviser that has suitable, higher-level professional qualifications. The advisory firm should be authorised by a reputable regulatory body and authorised to give advice here in Malta.

Taking quality, regulated advice is particularly important when reviewing your pension options to avoid pension scams and help you make the right decision for your financial security in your retirement years.

Remember: the sooner you set up a strategic, long-term vision to protect your wealth, the sooner you can relax into a prosperous future Malta.

Kevin Cassar is regional manager, Blevins Franks.

All advice received from Blevins Franks is personalised and provided in writing. This article, however, should not be construed as providing any personalised taxation or investment advice. Keep up to date on the financial issues that may affect you on the Blevins Franks news page at www.blevinsfranks.com.