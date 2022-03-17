The Malta Judo Senior squad, composed of Katryna Esposito (48kgs), James Zahra (60kgs) and Isaac Bezzina (100kgs) accompanied by the newly appointed coach, Aurelian Fleisz, travelled to Tunis to compete at the Tunis African Open, a Continental Open which is also an International Judo Federation (IJF) ranking event.

On Day One, the results were not those expected with Zahra and Esposito losing their contests. As Esposito was drawn in a more favorable position, she eventually placed seventh.

Day Two was a different story.

Though the day started as if Bezzina’s fate was going to be the same as that of his team-mates, however, he managed to turn the odds in his favour.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta