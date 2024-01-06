Newcastle ended their 13-year wait to beat bitter rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak’s double inspired a 3-0 win in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

In the first Tyne and Wear derby since 2016, Eddie Howe’s side put their regional neighbours to the sword thanks to Dan Ballard’s first-half own goal and Isak’s brace after the break at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Newcastle had lost six of their previous seven clashes with Sunderland, but their composed display neutered the fired-up Black Cats and delivered a first derby success since a 1-0 victory in 2011.

After four successive defeats in all competitions, Howe hoped the derby would be a “season-changing” moment to salve the wounds from their Champions League exit and poor Premier League form.

