Last month, the staff of Island Insurance Brokers Ltd embarked on a mission to spread more Christmas cheer.

In December, the team at IIB organised a collection of non-perishable items for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Set up by Rev. Kim Hurst and run from St Andrews Scots Church in Valletta, the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation believes that no individual should find themselves in a position where they have to scavenge for food.

The Foodbank helps many individuals as well as families, who are struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis, by providing staple food items to help tide them over a rough patch.

Lawrence Pavia, managing director of Island Insurance Brokers, said: “While many of us celebrate the holidays with family and friends, many individuals across our island struggle to afford everyday staples which are generally found in every household. The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation’s commendable efforts and mission aim at providing effective relief.”

The food donated by Island Insurance Brokers Ltd, together with many other products collected over the Christmas period though different initiatives, will help to make a difference in people’s lives, extending the real meaning of giving beyond the Christmas season, concluded Mr Pavia.