Proceeds from the sale of paintings during Island Insurance Brokers’ recent collective art exhibition were presented to the Inspirasia Foundation.

The donation of €2,175 was presented to Inspirasia Foundation in aid of its ongoing projects in health and education for marginalised communities and persons with disabilities.

Presenting the donation, Dorothy Caruana Garcia from Island Insurance Brokers explained how the exhibition, themed ‘Island Supports the Arts’ at Iniala Gallery in Valletta was organised with the involvement of 23 established Maltese artists to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary.

“Island Insurance enjoys a long-standing connection to art. This connection stems from an initiative started by its directors in 1990 when the company was probably the first to start commissioning local artists, primarily painters but also sculptors, to supply original works to be given as corporate gifts at year-end.

“We were delighted by the fact that besides a fitting celebration of this important milestone for the company, this exhibition also helped raise some important money for a worthy cause,” she said.

Island Insurance Brokers was founded in April 1989 by Lawrence Pavia and Carmel Cascun to provide professional, efficient and cost-effective insurance broking and risk management services to Malta’s industrial and commercial community. Today IIB forms part of Argus Group Holdings Limited.