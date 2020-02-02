A small 19th-century oil painting depicting St Catherine hanging in the bedroom of Palazzo Falson in Mdina has just been restored thanks to a sponsorship by Island Insurance Brokers.

The painting underwent a much-needed cleaning process.

The support towards the restoration work conducted by PrevArti was supported by Island Insurance Brokers as a long-standing supporter of Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti.

“Our sponsorship not only sustains Island Insurance Brokers’ connection to the arts but also represents our line of business where we offer protection in the form of insurance to some of the most prestigious companies and organisations in Malta,” said Lawrence Pavia.

“The painting, found to be dated 1870, is by an unknown artist. Nonetheless, it belongs to one of the most prized historic collections in Malta and we are very proud to have been approached by Palazzo Falson’s Historic House Museum to intervene and support this restoration project,” he added.

The painting on panel, depicting St Catherine, underwent a much-needed cleaning process before it was studied through UV photography. It then underwent restoration and conservation with several saved fragments from the damaged painting placed back in their respective areas and other losses reintegrated.

Also significant is the painting’s bulky frame which was also retouched in order to integrate the losses and given a final protective layer.

Thanking Island Insurance for their support, Palazzo Falson’s Historic House Museum’s curator Caroline Tonna emphasised that it is thanks to the support of companies like Island Insurance that Malta’s historic legacy can be protected for the enjoyment and appreciation of others.

“We are proud of this latest restoration project and we augur that more companies will eventually come forward to support the museum,” Ms Tonna said.