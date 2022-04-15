The Island Karting Club, Karting Club Malta and the Malta Motorsport Federation organised the second round of the National Karting Championship at La Reve Racetrack in Ħal Far last weekend.

On Saturday, Ayrton Jon Tonna won the Entry Level Class ahead of Kimi Bugeja and Cody Darmanin.

Mason Barun topped the 60cc Class while Dario Mifsud placed first in the 60cc GR3, ahead of Daniel Abela.

Zane Pace won the Rotax Micro Max. Ayrton Jon Tonna placed second ahead of Nathan Fenech.

Benjamin Piscopo took the honours in the Iame X30 Mini ahead of Benjamin Westwood and Jamie Vassallo.

