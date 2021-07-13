Savage cliffs, wild backdrops, eerie forests, historic cities, spectacular beaches and a sea that gradients all the blues under the sun – Corsica has it all and lives up to its name as ‘Island of beauty’. Wash down the sights with a lunch of baked mussels and langoustines, and a chilled white, and wonder just how spectacular this island is – and why you didn’t visit before.

Beauty and the beaches

For clear water and sugar-white sand, head to Lozari beach, east of L’Ile Rousse. The beach is just spectacular – and as you lift your eyes from your paperback, you can see the ruins of the Genoese watchtower on the hilltop.

Some of Corsica’s best sandy beaches are around Porto Vecchio, a busy summer resort. Gentle waves, unspoiled scenery and soft sand characterise these beaches, with the most famous being the Plage de Palombaggia and the Plage de Santa Giulia. Slightly further away is the Plage de Rondinara, whose crystal-clear waters lend it a tropical quality.

The ancient walled town of Sant’Antonino.

History

Corsica is an ancient land – as attests Filitosa, the 8,000-year-old megalithic settlement of carved granite menhirs. And the port towns and picturesque villages are ripe for exploration, each offering unique perspectives – because while Corsica has been part of France since 1769, it has its own culture, translated into unique landscapes, architecture, food and music.

The capital, Ajaccio, is a celebration of its most famous native son, Napoleon Bonaparte – and you can see statues of him everywhere. But beyond this hero worship, Ajaccio offers sensational views of the sea and people-watching at the grand Place de Gaulle. You should also visit the Cathedrale d’Ajaccio, where Napoleon was baptised – and which boasts Delacroix’s painting La Vierge au Sacré Côur.

The ancient walled town of Sant’Antonino is also worth the proverbial detour. Perched on a granite hilltop, the town has superb views of the surrounding countryside and the sea. One of the oldest villages in Corsica, Sant’Antonino’s heritage dates back to the Moors in the 9th century.

Corsica’s capital, Ajaccio.

Another well-preserved fortified town is Bonifacio – a maze of medieval lanes and narrow alleyways, all centred around the Romanesque church of Sainte-Marie-Majeure. The town is set in Corsica’s largest nature reserves, which boasts limestone cliffs, seaside grottos and the Lavezzi Islands.

Get active

Corsica is best known for its gruelling two-week GR20 hike, which stretches from Calenzana in the north to Conca in the south. But you can leave that to the professionals and opt for gentler walks, such as the Napoleon Trail, which starts from the capital Ajaccio. The starting point is the Bois des Anglais and stretches for about 10 kilometres, ending at the seaside village of Vignola.

But the island has more to offer – with a 1,000-kilometre coastline, there are plenty of spots for snorkelling and scuba diving. Hiking and camping at Cap Corse is also an interesting prospect. The promontory pointing north has some of Europe’s most dramatic scenery – cliff-hugging roads, rocky outcrops and densely forested hillsides, all against the backdrop of a sea that crashes far below.

The dramatic beauty of Cap Corse.