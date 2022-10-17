An exhibition focusing on the archaeology of Medieval Gozo is being held at the Gozo Ministry.

An Island in Transition – 700 to 1700 AD: The Archaeology of Medieval Gozo, was first held at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta in October 2021.

An Island in Transition provides an overview of Gozo’s medieval heritage as seen from an archaeological perspective.

It is the second event in the Medieval Malta exhibition series. The first was dedicated to the archaeology of Malta’s Dark Ages (9th to 10th century AD).

Speaking at the exhibition’s inauguration in Gozo, National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici said the exhibition is a clear demonstration of the excellent relationship between the National Museum of Archaeology and the Museum of Archaeology of Gozo.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri noted that through such collaborations, the island’s historical heritage may be enjoyed by the public and helped in attracting tourists.

Nathaniel Cutajar, principal curator of the National Museum of Archaeology, said the exhibition drew the public’s attention to Gozo’s medieval millennium, which was in many ways uncharted territory. No secure historical information existed on Gozo before the mid-13th century.

“After that date information starts becoming sporadically available, but only for limited aspects of social life,” Cutajar said.

“Gozo irretrievably lost most of its medieval archives and artistic heritage in the dramatic invasion of 1551 – it was as if a millennium had been erased from the historical record.”

Archaeology plays an important role in filling out some of these historical gaps, he added.

The exhibition has also benefitted greatly from the additional collaboration of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Sannat local council.

Opening times are Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4pm; Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 1pm. The exhibition remains open until the end of October. Entrance is free.