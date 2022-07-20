Isle of MTV Malta, Europe’s biggest free summer festival in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, made a return to the iconic Il-Fosos Square on July 19, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Performing for tens of thousands of music fans, global artists Marshmello, French Montana, BBNO$, Mae Muller and Shaun Farrugia brought the heat with electrifying sets.

The night kicked off with local Maltese artist Shaun Farrugia performing his Martin Garrix collabs – If We’ll Ever Be Remembered and Starlight (Keep Me Afloat), in addition to delivering a moving rendition of his soulful single,“I Don’t Wanna Fall Asleep Yet.

Shaun Farrugia

Canadian rapper and singer bbno$ (pronounced as "baby no money") took to the stage shortly afterwards with a high-energy medley of hits including his 2021 certified-gold single edamame and his 2019 collab with producer Y2K, Lalala.

Just as the sun began to set over Il-Fosos Square, English singer-songwriter Mae Muller captivated the crowd performing a yet to be released song I Just Came to Dance, and Better Days.

Three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist French Montana shook the square performing a number of high-energy songs alongside pyrotechnics including Pop That, Mopstick, No Stylist, and his smash global hit Unforgettable [feat. Swae Lee].

Three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist French Montana

Grammy-nominated and chart-topping artist Marshmello closed the night in truly spectacular style performing a string of hits including Silence, Wolves, Friends, and Happier, and his latest hit single, Numb. He also debuted a brand-new song, American Psycho, with Mae Muller [and featuring Trippie Redd], which releases July 29.

The festival also featured special guest performances from local acts including Aidan, Enya, Gaia Cauchi, and Maxine Pace, plus DJ sets with Debrii, D-Rey, Koroma, Miggy, Supre, Zrinz, Daniel, Ylenia & Jamie from 89.7 Bay, and Nate, JD Patrick & Frank from Vibe FM.

Mae Muller

MTV’s cameras captured the action from Isle of MTV Malta which was streamed live for fans all over the world to enjoy on the Isle of MTV and regional Facebook pages and the MTV International Youtube channels, and part of Marshmello’s performance streamed live on Pluto TV. A 60-minute Isle of MTV Malta highlight show is set to broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries on August 12.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19 to 24.

For more information, go to www.isleofmtv.com, @isleofmtv on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter and @isleofmtvMata on Facebook.

bbno$