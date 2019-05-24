The Isle of MTV, Europe’s biggest free summer music festival, now in its 13th year, will be back at the Granaries in Floriana tomorrow.

Rising pop star Ava Max

Rising pop star Ava Max will be joining Bebe Rexha and DJ Martin Garrix at this year’s festival.

To attend, fans need to register via the Isle of MTV website. The Isle of MTV Malta Music Week will keep the party going with iconic club nights until Sunday.

For more information visit www.isleofmtv.com.