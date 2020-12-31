Anyone planning to celebrate the turn of the year with a quiet night out, might want to bring along an umbrella.

Isolated rain showers are forecast to welcome in the New Year, before the weather clears for the first few days of 2021.

The Met Office predicts sunny and windy weather for Saturday and Sunday but overall, much milder than other European countries grappling with freezing temperatures.

Higher temperatures to those recorded during the last week of 2019 are expected, as the mercury will be pushed up to a maximum of 16°C between Thursday and Sunday, dropping to a minimum of 10°C during the weekend.

A breezy start to 2021 will see a gentle southwest force 2 to 3 wind backing south force 4 to 5 later in the day.

The wind will continue to pick up over the weekend, blowing at force 5 from the southwest by Saturday morning, becoming a strong force 6 wind from the same direction on Sunday.