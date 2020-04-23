Death has changed just as dramatically as life under the novel coronavirus pandemic.

People with life-threatening illnesses and their relatives are facing a “double burden”, according to NGO Hospice Malta, which offers free palliative care to more than 1,000 patients every year.

Apart from having to bear their medical symptoms, these patients are now also isolated from their loved ones because of the risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease.

Meanwhile, relatives unable to be present for them experience even higher anxiety levels.

And if the loved one passes away, the circumstances are making bereavement even more intense, explains Kenneth Delia, general manager at the hospice.

Funeral masses have been called off and while the priest carries out an open-air ceremony in the presence of the closest relatives, they cannot embrace one another due to social distancing measures.

In an effort to continue supporting its patients and their families, hospice professionals are in regular contact with them over the phone or remotely after group and one-to-one sessions had to stop.

“COVID-19 is a virus that will eventually fade away. But serious illnesses, such as cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, will always be with us.

“People who have these illnesses, and their loved ones, are today facing a double burden,” Delia said.

“This is not only about their medical condition. Things got harder psychologically and emotionally,” he added.

He noted that due to the coronavirus, some people now preferred to stay at home rather than go to Mater Dei Hospital for care. This meant the support offered by Hospice was even more crucial.

Its professionals include social workers, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, complementary therapists, doctors as well as spiritual directors.

One example of the way they are operating is that of a young patient whose mother phoned for medical advice and was guided in the use of a syringe driver – a battery-powered pump that delivers medication at a constant rate for pain relief.

This allowed the patient to remain at home while being monitored daily by a Hospice nurse.

Day therapy sessions have been replaced with virtual activities that range from cooking classes to crafts lessons regularly uploaded onto the Hospital Malta Facebook page where videos of physiotherapy sessions are also shared.

Meanwhile, an after-hours support service – 7922 8822 – was set up and runs from Mondays to Fridays between 4.30 to 10.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 8.30am to 10.30pm.

In 2019, Hospice’s expenses amounted to about €1.1 million. This year it has had to postpone vital fundraising events.

However, it is currently holding a lottery fundraiser with prizes including a new Volkswagen Up, an air conditioner unit and a 43-inch HD television set, among others.

For lottery tickets email shirley.micallef@hospicemalta.org or phone/text on 7900 9616. You can support Hospice Malta with donations at hospicemalta.org.