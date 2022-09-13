The ISPORT Project is a collaboration between the Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC) and The Malta Trust Foundation (TMTF) aimed at developing Para Sport for blind and visually impaired children and young people in Malta, known internationally as Blind Sport or VI (‘visually impaired’) Para Sport.

The project was launched during a press conference in which representatives of MPC and TMTF detailed the ambitions and objectives of this innovative project.

The launch was followed by an Open Day held at the National School of Sport, during which blind and visually impaired athletes were invited to try out various Blind and VI Para Sports under one roof, with Blind Futsal, indoor rowing, athletics, judo and swimming all on offer.

For many of these individuals, this was the very first time they ever participated in sport and physical activity, demonstrating the very gap in our society that the ISPORT Project seeks to address.

Going forward, the Open Day participants and other blind and visually impaired individuals will be guided by the MPC to enrol with sports clubs to commence training sessions.

