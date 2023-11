The Israeli army said a woman hostage whose body was found by troops near Gaza's largest hospital on Thursday was "murdered" by militants in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"Yehudit (Weiss) was murdered by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we didn't manage to reach her in time," army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing.

Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of being responsible for the deaths of scores of hostages through its intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip.