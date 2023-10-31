The words and deeds of Israel’s government to the horrific attacks on its population on October 7, including the hostage taking, has so far not caused the same level of outrage in the West as it has in what is widely called the Global South.

Putting Gaza, a city of more than two million inhabitants, under siege, relentlessly bombing it from the air and destroying all infrastructure and access to water and electricity along the way, is considered a war crime for its indiscriminate killing of civilians and for causing starvation as a form of collective punishment.

Still, Western leaders are lining up to meet with the leaders of Israel, thereby showing some form of solidarity with it after the horrendous crimes committed by Hamas and allied groups.

One ought to consider Israel’s response not just in terms of its current military objectives, nor simply as a response to an unprecedented attack on its own population, but as a reflection of three systemic features of the Arab-Israeli conflict and the rules of the game that Israel has imposed on the Palestinians.

First, the killing of Palestinian civilians and military personnel has always been disproportionate. Believing that Arab populations would not accept the creation of a Jewish state on their land regardless of any concessions, David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, believed that Arab people would unconditionally accept Israel once it has proven to be invincible and if they were to be taught that challenging it would incur disproportionate punishment.

Since the early 1940s up to the 2020s, Israel’s defence force has reacted to incursions of displaced Palestinians, armed or not, with massive cross-border retaliations and brutal tactics, including against civilians who were considered harboring Palestinian guerilla.

Second, indiscriminate targeting of civilians has been a hallmark of Israel’s response to protests and armed insurgencies alike, in part because it inherited from the mandate era (1920-1948) a civil war in which its Jewish immigrants fought against the existing Palestinian population over control over the territory and the security of their respective communities.

The mandate power, Great Britain, together with the World Zionist Organisation, armed the Jewish settlers and organised them into defense groups, until the mandate power was itself subjected to their militancy and attacks including the assassination of Minister Resident Lord Moyne in 1944 outside his residence in Cairo by Lohamei Herut Yisrael.

Once the war of independence broke out in 1948 with the creation and recognition of the State of Israel as a member of the UN, the State did not cease to fight its wars as a continuation of a civil war against populations, including the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land in 1948 and the expansion of the borders beyond the UN partition plan.

Dayr Yasin and the massacre of Tantura committed in May 1948 by the Israeli Defense Force are two early historical examples of Israel engaging in war crimes that are on par with those committed in a civil war.

Thirdly, while Palestinians never had a sovereign state to call their own that was bound and protected by international law, Israel’s engagement with its neighbours attempted to evade international law by emphasising its size, the hostility of its state neighbours, and Palestinians’ lack of desire to live in peace and security with Israel.

While it obtained a legal right to self-defence as a UN member state in internationally recognised borders, it has also been under international obligations as an occupying force in the territories that it occupied since 1967.

It only paid lip service to its international obligations. It went so far as to annex territories that it occupied including East Jerusalem, creating settler communities in the Palestinian occupied territories, bulldozing houses and acres after acres of land for settlements, highways, walls, or as punishments against Palestinian militants.

The current destruction of Gaza and the indiscriminate killing and punishment of civilians across the occupied territories is not a novel reaction to Palestinians’ often violent struggle for statehood. It is part and parcel of a systematic violation of international humanitarian law, to which Israel only feels selectively bound whenever it seeks diplomatic and military support for its cause.

From its inception, the Jewish state has used the cover of statehood to continue to seek objectives of a militia during a civil war against Palestinians over land that both claim to be theirs.

Officially, it yearned for peace with its neighbours, yet in reality it reacted in the words of one of the most distinguished professors of Modern Middle history, Carl L. Brown, with “bristling aggressiveness” to any hostility against its claims to the land, unconstrained by international law or any agreements struck with the Palestinians.

So far, Israel’s “bristling aggressiveness” has utterly failed to deliver what it allegedly aspires to achieve, that of living in peace and security with its neighbours. There is no reason to believe that it will be successful in the future.

James Sater

Seventy-five years since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, it is time to change the rules of the game forever.

James Sater is professor and head of the Department of International Relations, University of Malta.