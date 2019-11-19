Following the Malta national team commitments in the Euro 2021 qualifiers, the BOV Women’s League resumes this week with three fixtures.

The highlight game of the week will be played tomorrow when leaders Mġarr United take on second-placed Swieqi United.

The Greens have the opportunity to take sole leadership as fellow league leaders Birkirkara won’t be in action as they serve a bye in Matchday Five.

The recent international break provided a huge shot in the arm to the women’s movement in Malta after the national team managed to pick their first point and goal in the Euro 2021 qualifiers after securing a 1-1 draw against Israel at the Centenary Stadium.

Three days later, the Maltese girls, as expected, had to bow to the superiority of Italy who strolled to a 5-0 win in Castel di Sangro, but nonetheless, Mark Gatt’s girls still managed to draw the admiration of the Italian fans who cheered the Malta team after the game.

Swieqi United player Dorianne Theuma, who is four games away from becoming the first women to collect 100 caps for Malta, was pleased by her country’s performances.

“We were very pleased after the Israel game because we had managed to clinch a point against a very strong team,” Theuma told Times of Malta.

“Thinking about it, it could have been three points for us as well but at the end of the day it is always positive for us to gain something from these international games which are always difficult for us.

“As for the Italy game, we knew that it was going to be very difficult for us despite losing just 2-0 in the first round appointment.

“Unfortunately, the four goals in the first half had already addressed the game but I feel that in the second 45 minutes we held our own despite conceding a very late fifth goal.

“At the end of the day, these are games from which we can only learn because you measure yourself with different football styles from across Europe.”

At domestic level, despite suffering a 4-1 defeat to Birkirkara, Swieqi are still harbouring hopes of being one of the protagonists in this year’s championship, particularly after an impressive transfer campaign over the summer.

Swieqi ambitions

Swieqi are currently third on seven points, three behind joint-leaders Mġarr and Birkirkara.

Theuma, one of the new faces inside the team, said that she was impressed by the club’s organisation.

“I have been here only for a couple of months and I admit that I have been surprised by the organisation and the commitment towards the women’s team by the club,” Theuma said.

With the Oranges facing another title challenger in Mġarr tomorrow, Theuma underlined the importance of not adding any pressure on themselves.

“We are going to face one of the favourites to win the title,” the former Hibs skipper said.

“Obviously, our aim is to win but I feel that it is necessary for us to impose an identity before we start to speak about winning championships.

“Irrespectable of our opponents’ pedigree, we will be doing all we can to gain something from this game.”

Elsewhere, Hibernians and Raiders Għargħur face off in what promises to be an intriguing encounter between two sides who are lying at the bottom places of the championship.

Hibs picked up their first point following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Mosta in their previous outing.

Raiders, on their part, are on the back of a tough defeat against Mġarr United.

Meanwhile, Kirkop United will be looking for their first points of the season when they face Mosta.

So far, the Reds have found the going tough in this league with 16 goals conceded and only one scored in three games.

It should be noted that they faced the top three teams in the league so far, making it for a difficult opener to the season.

Mosta are on the back of two positive results having held Raiders Għargħur and Hibernians to a 0-0 and a 1-1 draw respectively.

PROGRAMME

PLAYING TODAY - 20.15

Mosta Ground

Hibernians vs Raiders Għargħur.

Dingli Ground

Kirkop United vs Mosta.

TOMORROW - 20.15

Mġarr Ground

Mġarr United vs Swieqi United.

Standings: Mġarr United, Birkirkara 10; Swieqi United 7; Mosta, Raiders Għargħur 2; Hibernians 1; Kirkop United 0.

MD5 bye: Birkirkara.

Photo c/o: Joe Borg/Malta FA