A fresh salvo of rockets was fired from south Lebanon towards Israel on Tuesday, Lebanese state media said, an attack that drew retaliatory fire, according to a military source.

It is the third day the border area has seen an exchange of fire, and comes after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented multi-pronged attack on Israel's southern flank from the blockaded Gaza Strip on the weekend.

"Rockets were fired from... southern Lebanon towards the Galilee" region in northern Israel, the official National News Agency (NNA) said, while the military source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed that it triggered retaliatory Israeli fire.

The military source said the rockets were fired from Qlaileh, located in the south Lebanon district of Tyre.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on the Lebanese side, according to NNA.

No group immediately claimed the rocket fire.

"In response to the launches identified from Lebanese territory toward Israeli territory, IDF (army) soldiers are currently responding with artillery fire," Israeli forces said.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said it was in contact with both sides "to de-escalate this very dangerous situation."

Tuesday's border exchange comes a day after Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members, according to the Iran-backed group.

Hezbollah said it retaliated by striking two Israeli barracks.

Israel's army said its soldiers had "killed a number of armed suspects" who had crossed the frontier from Lebanon.

On Sunday, Hezbollah said it had fired artillery shells and guided missiles at Israel, "in solidarity" with attacks launched from Gaza by its ally Hamas.

Israel's army said it hit back with artillery into southern Lebanon.

In 2006 Hezbollah and Israel fought a 34-day war that left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers. The two countries remain technically at war.

Israel has warned Hezbollah against involvement in the war with Gaza.