Israel will face Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final following Thursday’s draw in Nyon, with Ukraine to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Three of the six semi-finals had already been decided after the end of the qualifying group stage earlier this week, with Wales’ match against Finland also confirmed by the draw.

The winners of Bosnia’s game with Ukraine will host the victors of Israel vs Iceland for a place at the tournament in Germany next year.

Ukraine and Israel are both currently playing their home matches on neutral territory due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza respectively.

