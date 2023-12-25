Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to step up the army's assault in the Palestinian territory, his party said.

"I just came back from Gaza... we're not stopping, we're continuing to fight and we're intensifying the fighting in the coming days. It's going to be a long war that's not close to ending," he said, according to a Likud party statement.

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 20,674

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that war with Israel since early October has killed at least 20,674 people in the Palestinian territory.

The ministry added that 54,536 people have been wounded since the start of the war, triggered by deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.