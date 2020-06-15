Israel has been removed from a list of destinations people from Malta can fly to from July 1.

No reason was given for removing the country from the original 'safe corridor' announced in a statement by the Ministry for Tourism and the Malta Tourism Authority.

It also confirmed details of six new destinations being added, a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela made the announcement.

They are: Italy (except for Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte), France (except for Ile de France), Spain (except for Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla -La Mancha, Castile and Leon), Poland (except for Katowice Airport), Greece and Croatia.

The MTA said that the list of destinations will be monitored regularly and reviewed if necessary.

Israel has had 19,121 cases of coronavirus and 302 deaths, but its death rate per million is lower than other countries on the list such as Italy.

Last week, the European Commission encouraged EU countries to lift travel restrictions within the bloc and proposed a gradual lifting of the external travel ban starting July 1.

A significant number of EU countries have already lifted their travel restrictions.

Abela also announced on Sunday that the public health emergency that had been declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted.

This means that all remaining legal notices related to COVID-19 restrictions will be revoked, including the ban on gatherings of more than 75 persons.

Social distancing, hygiene and the use of a face mask where necessary remain

recommended.