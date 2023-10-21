Israel is to step up its punishing strikes in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, a military spokesman told a press conference on Saturday.

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 dead, Israel has launched devastating air and ground bombardments of Gaza. The Hamas authorities say 4,385 people have died.

Israel has also massed tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks along the Gaza border for a widely anticipated ground invasion.

"We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference.

His comments came hours after the first international aid to reach Gaza since October 7 crossed the border from Egypt into the besieged Palestinian territory.

In Israel, military commanders visited frontline units on Saturday.

"Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things there -- but we are also preparing for them," chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told one infantry brigade on a visit.

Russia seeks new Security Council meeting on Gaza war

Russia intends to hold another UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and militant group Hamas, Russia's deputy UN envoy said Saturday.

Russia convened a meeting on the war on Monday but its ceasefire resolution failed due to opposition from four council members including the US, which criticised its draft for not mentioning Hamas.

"We will definitely convene a new meeting of the Security Council. As practice has shown, no one but us dares to do so," Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

He did not say when Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, would hold the meeting

"Regarding a resolution, I don't know how fast we'll get to the next stage of trying to pass a resolution," he added.

He was speaking in an interview on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

Russia has repeatedly called for talks on ending the conflict, which has risked undermining its growing ties with Iran and complicated its relations with long-time partner Israel.

President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Iranian and Arab leaders earlier this week in the hope of launching peace talks.