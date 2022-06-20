The leaders of Israel's governing coalition said Monday that they will submit a bill next week to dissolve parliament, legislation that would force new elections if approved.

"After exhausting all efforts to stabilise the coalition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and... (Foreign Minister) Yair Lapid have decided to submit a bill" dissolving parliament "next week", the two leading coalition partners said in a statement.

They also said that if the bill is approved, Lapid will take over as premier of a caretaker government.

More to follow.