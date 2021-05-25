Ambassadors representing Israel and Palestine will both speak at an online webinar that will focus on ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The event, ‘Israel and Palestine: Ongoing Conflict and Prospects for Peace’ will be held via zoom on Thursday 27 May and will start at 7.00pm.

Both Ambassador of Israel to Malta, Eyal Sela, and the Ambassador of Palestine to Malta, Fadi Hanania, will be part of the event, which is organised by the University of Malta International Relations Alumni Association (UoM IRAA).

The association is made up of former students of the University of Malta’s Department of International Relations.

RELATED STORIES Dialogue, reconciliation and peace – Laiq Ahmed Atif

Malta must condemn occupation of Palestine - human rights organisations

Senior lecturer Valentina Cassar will moderate the discussion.

The webinar is open to students, alumni and members of the general public. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to the two ambassadors.

Anyone interested in attending and participating in this event may do so by using the followinglink: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JcpUU5OMTgOcejvXAZh7rg