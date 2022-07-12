PathKeeper, an emerging Israeli medical-tech company is to open a subsdiary operation in Malta. The company has developed a 3D navigation system that offers continuous anatomical tracking for spine surgeries.

Malta Enterprise said the Malta subsidiary will be developing a robotic arm that will further enhance the accuracy and efficiency of spinal surgeries. The system can also be used in other orthopedic surgeries to maximize the efficacy and accuracy of interventions.

"We are grateful to Malta Enterprise for the collaboration and support. We are eager to grow and expand together with our Maltese colleagues and look forward to profiting together with them as we develop the next generation of spine navigation.” said CEO, Erez Lampert.