Rugby Europe has accepted a request made by the Malta Rugby Football Union so that the opening match from the Men’s Conference match in Israel on October 28 will be put on hold, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Malta were drawn in Group D of the Men’s Conference where they were pitted against Israel and Cyprus.

The Malta national team were due to open their international commitments for season 2023-24 at the end of this month with an away trip to the Israeli city of Kibutz.

However, following the recent developments in Israel, the match was put into serious doubt.

