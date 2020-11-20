A new project addressing issues linked to marine protected areas is to start being implemented by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) together with the university and Heritage Malta.

The 30-month EU-funded project, CORALLO, will be coordinated, led and was incepted by the university, through resident academic Alan Deidun.

ERA said in a statement it has designated 35% of Malta’s marine waters as marine protected areas under the Natura 2000 network.

Notwithstanding this, awareness on the immense variety of living and non-living elements within these sites is limited, it said, adding that such lack of awareness is expected to be addressed by the project, which aims to achieve its goals through a diverse array of tools focusing on education and entertainment.

Such tools will include various resources and means of informal education for a varied spectrum of audiences and will be installed at the Malta Maritime Museum; the Għar Dalam Museum; Ħaġar Qim/Mnajdra; and the White Tower Bay Visitors’ Centre. These are operated by either Heritage Malta or Din l-Art Ħelwa and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

The seven-partner project consortium also includes ARPA Sicilia, the University of Palermo, the Consorzio Plemmirio and Corissia.