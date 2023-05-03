The processing of applications for new vehicle number plates is back to the normal waiting time of two days after delays last month, Transport Malta said on Wednesday.

In what appeared to be the first acknowledgement of the delays, the authority said the issue had now been resolved.

It did not directly say how, but said it was continuing to engage more people to have the required complement.

It said that over time there had been a steep increase in deposits for the registration of vehicles , resulting in a maximum delay of 12 days in processing time.

But as of Tuesday the processing time had returned to the two-day norm.

The authority said more people were being recruited to ensure that the processing time remained within a day or two.